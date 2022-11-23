Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.90. 7,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.54.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.