Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

