Jeremy Wacksman Sells 3,799 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $206,666.82.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 410,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

