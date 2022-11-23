Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $50.42 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $50.42 million and approximately $77,160.26 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 51.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,358.71 or 0.99978080 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041383 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021676 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00231943 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0298537 USD and is up 7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $75,539.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

