JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.05

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $576,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 4,047.9% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

