Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) EVP Sells $13,598,447.94 in Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $177.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.28. The stock has a market cap of $462.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

