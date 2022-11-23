Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Plans GBX 22 Dividend

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,010 ($23.77) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,943.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,043.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,288.52.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.15) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,184.29 ($25.83).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($473.54). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($473.54). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $377,047 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

