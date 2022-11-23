Joho Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Joho Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.3% of Joho Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Joho Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.62. 14,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,205. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

