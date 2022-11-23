Joho Capital LLC Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Joho Capital LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,075 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 12.7% of Joho Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Joho Capital LLC owned 1.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $55,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,449,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

