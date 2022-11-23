Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 14,598 shares traded.

Jones Soda Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jones Soda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Soda as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.