JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) is Global Endowment Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $46,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBRE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.25. 59,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81.

