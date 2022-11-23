JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. 5,151,891 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

