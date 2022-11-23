JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $1.88 on Top Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00011467 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $120.15 million and $694,792.24 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,022,416 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

