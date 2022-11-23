Kadena Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $176.78 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $176.78 million and $4.49 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.30 or 0.08679568 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00468117 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.96 or 0.28720894 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,923,408 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

