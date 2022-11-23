Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 1,038,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 754,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Kanabo Group Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of £9.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc develops and distributes cannabis-derived products for medical patients. It also offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. The company offers its products under the Kanabo brand name. Kanabo Group Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

