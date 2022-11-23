Kaspa (KAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.22 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $109.22 million and $2.99 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,581,682,769 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,572,730,712 with 14,572,738,801.641958 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00752313 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,273,346.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

