Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BRX opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

