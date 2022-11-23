Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

