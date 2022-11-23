Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,078. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.