Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 12,502 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 530,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $10,043,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 130,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

