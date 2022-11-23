Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 823.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 297,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 162,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Aaron’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.