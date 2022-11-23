Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 22,234 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAMG stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $278.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

