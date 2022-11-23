Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verint Systems worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verint Systems Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. 318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,508. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

