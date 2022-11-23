Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 35,786 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,786 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

