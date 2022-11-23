Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 5,690 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

