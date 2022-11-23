Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

