Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 282.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 19.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

