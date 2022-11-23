Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 8,474 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 73,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

