Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 162.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 81.3% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 589,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 264,343 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $4,347,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $407,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

PSQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 322,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,799,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

