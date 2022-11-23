Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.79. 25,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

