Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $2.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 279.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,618,471 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10.

