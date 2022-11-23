Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNP traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $210.82. 43,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.95.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

