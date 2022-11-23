Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases 3,380 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 9.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 208,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 93,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,911. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $288.38.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

