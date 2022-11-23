Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 1.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.
Newmont stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 177,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,841. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
