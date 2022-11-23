Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Price Target Cut to €123.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €128.00 ($130.61) to €123.00 ($125.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kerry Group Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS KRYAF traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $131.96.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

