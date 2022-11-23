Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,950 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $47,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after buying an additional 1,897,334 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,681,000 after buying an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,915,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,285,000 after buying an additional 393,437 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,300 shares of company stock valued at $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

