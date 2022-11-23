Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

