Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after buying an additional 1,388,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

