Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

RSG opened at $135.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average is $135.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

