Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 467 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Delek US worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth $2,083,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth $504,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 22.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 124,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DK. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

