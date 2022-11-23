Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

