KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

KLA Stock Up 2.7 %

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLAC stock opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.02. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.