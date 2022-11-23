KOK Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. KOK has a market cap of $54.54 million and approximately $956,946.14 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,459.89 or 1.00038309 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00231702 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.11402133 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $919,754.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.