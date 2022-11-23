Komodo Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $25.18 million and $585,609.07 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00251678 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00088424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,862,811 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

