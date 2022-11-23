Konnect (KCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,707.49

Konnect (KCT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $38,707.49 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.40 or 0.08485383 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00471291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.54 or 0.28915631 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.