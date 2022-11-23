KonPay Price Up 5% Over Last Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $174,710.53 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One KonPay token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.00 or 0.08674265 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00469268 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,709.92 or 0.28791534 BTC.

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

