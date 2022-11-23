Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,702 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Southern worth $64,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

SO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,231. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

