Korea Investment CORP Buys 188,759 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,759 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $54,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

NYSE EW traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. 12,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,454,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

