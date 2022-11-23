Korea Investment CORP Has $50.13 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,934 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $50,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.88. 4,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.83 and a 200 day moving average of $236.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

