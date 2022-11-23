Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,316 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $75,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock remained flat at $309.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $309.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.